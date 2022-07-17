Leeds United v Aston Villa: Early team news, star set for extended minutes, key man out

Three days after Thursday's 2-1 win against Brisbane Roar, Jesse Marsch's side face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa outfit in an all Premier League-clash at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The game kicks off at 5.35am UK time and you can follow all of the developments through our coverage here.

In the meantime, here is the early Whites team news for the middle leg of United's three games Down Under.

Team news

Patrick Bamford is set for extended minutes after missing training on Saturday.

Bamford was given 30 minutes against Brisbane Roar in midweek as Whites head coach Jesse Marsch manages his first choice number nine's return to football after an injury-ravaged 2021/22 campaign.

Bamford missed training on Saturday with a view to featuring more heavily against Villa.

Joe Gelhardt also missed the final training session before today's game.

The youngster has experienced some soreness but Leeds are confident he will be fit to take part in the second game of the tour.

Today's clash comes too soon for Liam Cooper however.