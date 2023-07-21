Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Leeds United v AS Monaco live: Updates and analysis from LNER Community Stadium in York, stream details

Leeds United are now just two weeks away from the new Championship season and the Whites take in their second summer friendly against AS Monaco today.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 15:52 BST

Daniel Farke’s Whites are facing Monaco in a 4pm kick-off at York City’s LNER Community Stadium for a game which is being streamed on LUTV. Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up, early team news and then match updates from the home of the Minstermen followed by analysis and reaction.

Leeds United 0 AS Monaco 2

Show new updates
17:56 BST

Full time

A 2-0 defeat, reaction to follow

17:53 BST

Chances Leeds

90: Bamford is in, big chance, but shot deflected just behind for a goal kick, Cresswell header saved from the corner. A strong committed tackle from Gelhardt before that

17:47 BST

CHANCE Monaco

85: Golovin played in this time, should be 0-3, squirms his shot wide of the right hand post

17:45 BST

That’s flattened Leeds a bit

82: Still having plenty of the ball but flattening out, good running from Gelhardt through the middle looking to open things up, he looks a good shout for the no 10 role.

17:40 BSTUpdated 17:42 BST

Goal Monaco

78: Applause for a fine headed finish from some waty out from Volland, curling cross from the left, firm header loops over Meslier into the top corner

17:38 BST

Last 15

75: Monaco sitting very deep, Leeds zipping it about, Bamford almost through with a ball over the top

17:34 BST

Aguliar

72: Not surprisngly subbed after that, hardly looked the best repair

17:33 BST

Ouch

70: Aguliar’s shoulder pops out as Leeds attack, his team mate then pulls it back into place! Leeds pushing for a leveller

17:31 BST

New midfield too

69: Gyabi and Shackleton

17:30 BST

Sam Byram

67: Looks in good shape, lean you’d say, he’s gone to left back. Joseph is wide right, Bamford no 9, Drameh right back

Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:MonacoYorkDaniel FarkeYork City