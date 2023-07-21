Leeds United v AS Monaco live: Updates and analysis from LNER Community Stadium in York, stream details
Daniel Farke’s Whites are facing Monaco in a 4pm kick-off at York City’s LNER Community Stadium for a game which is being streamed on LUTV. Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up, early team news and then match updates from the home of the Minstermen followed by analysis and reaction.
Leeds United 0 AS Monaco 2
Full time
A 2-0 defeat, reaction to follow
Chances Leeds
90: Bamford is in, big chance, but shot deflected just behind for a goal kick, Cresswell header saved from the corner. A strong committed tackle from Gelhardt before that
CHANCE Monaco
85: Golovin played in this time, should be 0-3, squirms his shot wide of the right hand post
That’s flattened Leeds a bit
82: Still having plenty of the ball but flattening out, good running from Gelhardt through the middle looking to open things up, he looks a good shout for the no 10 role.
Goal Monaco
78: Applause for a fine headed finish from some waty out from Volland, curling cross from the left, firm header loops over Meslier into the top corner
Last 15
75: Monaco sitting very deep, Leeds zipping it about, Bamford almost through with a ball over the top
Aguliar
72: Not surprisngly subbed after that, hardly looked the best repair
Ouch
70: Aguliar’s shoulder pops out as Leeds attack, his team mate then pulls it back into place! Leeds pushing for a leveller
New midfield too
69: Gyabi and Shackleton
Sam Byram
67: Looks in good shape, lean you’d say, he’s gone to left back. Joseph is wide right, Bamford no 9, Drameh right back