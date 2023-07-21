Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United v AS Monaco live: Team news and stream details from York

Leeds United are now just two weeks away from the new Championship season and the Whites take in their second summer friendly against AS Monaco today.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 14:42 BST

Daniel Farke’s Whites will face Monaco in a 4pm kick-off at York City’s LNER Community Stadium for a game which is being streamed on LUTV. Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up, early team news and then match updates from the home of the Minstermen followed by analysis and reaction.

Leeds took in their first pre-season friendly last Wednesday when facing arch rivals Manchester United in Oslo, the Whites falling to a 2-0 defeat in new boss Farke’s first game in charge. But a much stronger Leeds team is envisaged against Monaco who finished last season’s Ligue 1 season in sixth place.

The Whites are expected to hand a debut to Wales international midfielder Ethan Ampadu who completed a £7m switch from Chelsea this week to become the club’s first signing of the summer.

Leeds United v AS Monaco live

15:26 BST

Leeds subs - Sam Byram on the bench, has been training with the Whites

Leeds subs: Klaesson, Van Den Huevel, Byram, Cresswell, Drameh, Gyabi, Bate, Poveda, Shackleton, Gelhardt, Joseph, Gnonto, Bamford.

15:23 BST

Leeds team

Leeds United v Monaco: Meslier, Ayling, Ampadu, Cooper, Struijk, Hjelde, Gray, James, Summerville, Sinisterra, Rutter.

15:21 BST

Still 4pm kick-off

Leeds arriving now

15:09 BSTUpdated 15:09 BST

Still waiting

For team news, for about five seconds there we had no hooter noise but now it’s back. Hopefully the Leeds fans will drown it out with some MOTs etc

14:54 BST

Bring your ear plugs or headphones

Quite a few kids have loud hooters and it’s a case of who can make the most noise.

14:53 BST

First arrivals

Monaco’s players checking out the pitch. No sign of Leeds yet. Rain holding off but very grey.

14:25 BSTUpdated 14:33 BST

Arrivals imminent

Expecting a much stronger team today. Two weeks now until the start of the new campaign.

14:15 BST

Good afternoon from York

A lovely summer’s day. Leeds v AS Monaco A lovely summer’s day. Leeds v AS Monaco
A lovely summer’s day. Leeds v AS Monaco
19:01 BST

Leeds United’s predicted line up

