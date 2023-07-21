Leeds United v AS Monaco live: Team news and stream details from York
Daniel Farke’s Whites will face Monaco in a 4pm kick-off at York City’s LNER Community Stadium for a game which is being streamed on LUTV. Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up, early team news and then match updates from the home of the Minstermen followed by analysis and reaction.
Leeds took in their first pre-season friendly last Wednesday when facing arch rivals Manchester United in Oslo, the Whites falling to a 2-0 defeat in new boss Farke’s first game in charge. But a much stronger Leeds team is envisaged against Monaco who finished last season’s Ligue 1 season in sixth place.
The Whites are expected to hand a debut to Wales international midfielder Ethan Ampadu who completed a £7m switch from Chelsea this week to become the club’s first signing of the summer.
Leeds United v AS Monaco live
Leeds subs - Sam Byram on the bench, has been training with the Whites
Leeds subs: Klaesson, Van Den Huevel, Byram, Cresswell, Drameh, Gyabi, Bate, Poveda, Shackleton, Gelhardt, Joseph, Gnonto, Bamford.
Leeds team
Leeds United v Monaco: Meslier, Ayling, Ampadu, Cooper, Struijk, Hjelde, Gray, James, Summerville, Sinisterra, Rutter.
Still 4pm kick-off
Leeds arriving now
Still waiting
For team news, for about five seconds there we had no hooter noise but now it’s back. Hopefully the Leeds fans will drown it out with some MOTs etc
Bring your ear plugs or headphones
Quite a few kids have loud hooters and it’s a case of who can make the most noise.
First arrivals
Monaco’s players checking out the pitch. No sign of Leeds yet. Rain holding off but very grey.
Arrivals imminent
Expecting a much stronger team today. Two weeks now until the start of the new campaign.