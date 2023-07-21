Daniel Farke’s Whites will face Monaco in a 4pm kick-off at York City’s LNER Community Stadium for a game which is being streamed on LUTV. Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up, early team news and then match updates from the home of the Minstermen followed by analysis and reaction.

Leeds took in their first pre-season friendly last Wednesday when facing arch rivals Manchester United in Oslo, the Whites falling to a 2-0 defeat in new boss Farke’s first game in charge. But a much stronger Leeds team is envisaged against Monaco who finished last season’s Ligue 1 season in sixth place.

