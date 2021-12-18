“I was devastated to pick up an injury against Brentford, which then ruled me out of our following two games against Chelsea and Manchester City,” Cooper wrote.

“It was pretty innocuous, with how it happened, but unfortunately it means I’m going to be on the sidelines for a period of time.

“Naturally, as captain, I want to be on the pitch helping the lads, but I’ll be doing all I can to support them.

“Today against Arsenal we know we have to do better and everyone in the group is determined to do that. We’ve had some important talks in the last couple of days and preparation has been good.