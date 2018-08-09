Leeds United unveil brand new 2018/19 away strip

Leeds United have unveiled their brand new away kit for the 2018/19 season ahead of Saturday's trip to Derby County.

The Whites have released their secondary colours for the season ahead and will showcase the new strip at Pride Park on Saturday evening in front of the Sky Sports cameras for the 5:30pm kick-off.

Leeds have shifted away from an all black strip to a dark blue option mixed with lighter blue and yellow patterning across the front. A tonal badge has also been chosen for the new strip, with the kit receiving a mixed reaction from United fans across social media.

