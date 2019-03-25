Leeds United Under-23s: Whites travel to Colchester United for potential title-clincher

Leeds United's Under-23s travel to Colchester United tonight, looking for what could be a title-clinching victory.

Carlos Corberan's men know that three points at the JobServe Community stadium combined with Burnley failing to beat Bristol City will seal the Professional Development League's northern section.

The Clarets travel to Ashton Gate earlier in the day (13:00) trailing the Whites by eight points with four games of their season to go.

A draw or a defeat would allow Leeds to take an unassailable lead at the top of the table with a victory in Essex.

United have a game less to play, as do Birmingham City who sit alongside Burnley in second place as the race for the end of season play-offs hots up.

Bolton Wanderers are also tied with the Blues and the Clarets on 42 points but cannot catch Leeds with just two games of their season remaining.

The Whites enter the fixture at Colchester well-rested after a week-long break.

Under-23 regulars Aapo Halme, Alfie McCalmont and Mateusz Bogusz have all been away on international duty in recent days so are unlikely to feature and it remains to be seen whether Marcelo Bielsa will make any senior stars available.

Corberan's side were in Premier League Cup action last time out as they defeated Fulham on penalties to seal a spot in the quarter-finals.

Colchester sit second bottom of the southern section with 20 points from 25 league games.

The U's, though, ran out 2-1 winners over Bristol City on Thursday in what was their first victory in eight games across all competitions.

Kick-off is at 7pm with tickets available on the turnstiles.