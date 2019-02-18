Leeds United Under-23s: Whites topple Bolton at Elland Road with quickfire double to restore PDL lead

Leeds United restored a four-point lead at the top of the PDL North on Monday with two quickfire goals from Jordan Stevens and Robbie Gotts securing a 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers.

United were back in action just three days on from their Premier League Cup triumph over Notts County at Guiseley on Friday.

Gaetano Berardi and Stuart Dallas were made available once again by Marcelo Bielsa as they continue their return from injury.

Fellow senior players Izzy Brown and Bailey Peacock-Farrell were also afforded more minutes at Elland Road.

United made the brighter start but it was Bolton who went closest in the opening exchanges.

Erhun Oztumer found space on the edge of the area and turned his man to strike an effort onto the post with Peacock-Farrell rooted to the spot.

The chance seemed to spark Wanderers into life but they were caught short at the back moments later as Clarke Oduor picked out the run of Brown. His header, though, was well saved by Jake Turner.

The visitors opened up Leeds again as Harry Brockbank, Joe Williams and Connor Hall all saw efforts blocked before Oztumer once again smashed the upright.

Hall did have the ball in the back of the net on the stroke of half-time but the striker had strayed offside in the build-up.

United made three changes at the break as Berardi, Dallas and Brown were replaced by Stevens, Alfie McCalmont and Leif Davis.

It was Stevens who made the difference just after the hour mark as Hugo Diaz picked out his run in behind with a lovely through ball. The winger calmly rounded Turner to tap home into the empty net.

United doubled their advantage just 90 seconds later as Diaz once again picked out another forward run.

This time his clipped ball over the top was to Gotts who neatly chested the ball down and chipped the onrushing Bolton stopper to hand United a cushion.

Wanderers tried to respond and again went close through Oztumer but Carlos Corberan's side held on.