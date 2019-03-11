Leeds United Under-23s: Whites restore PDL north advantage with Charlton victory

Leeds United's Under-23s restored their eight-point lead at the top of the Professional Development League northern section on Monday evening with a 4-0 victory over Charlton Athletic.

Jack Clarke was made available for the Whites in what was his first appearance since collapsing at Middlesbrough last month.

The game got off to a fairly uneventful start and United almost took the lead on the 20 minute mark as Addicks defender Jo Cummings turned the ball against his own post after good play from Jordan Stevens.

He was again involved shortly after as he cut back a cross from Ryan Edmondson who saw a shot blocked with the goal at his mercy.

Stevens, though, was finally rewarded in first-half stoppage time as he broke into the area to drill a shot past goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer who couldn't keep the effort out despite a palm.

Clarke was causing the Charlton backline problems along with Mateusz Bogusz who was at the heart of everything positive for the hosts.

The winger bagged an assist shortly after the break as he found Kun Temenuzhkov who curled a lovely shot into the bottom corner from 25-yards.

Clarke then had a chance himself to get on the scoresheet as Bryce Hosannah was tumbled to the floor inside the penalty area.

He failed to beat Maynard-Brewer, though, as the stopper got down well to his left to keep out the spot-kick.

United weren't to be stopped in their search for a third as Pascal Struijk bundled home a Clarke Oduor corner to bag his second in as many matches.

Bogusz then rounded off the scoring late on as Stevens reversed a ball back inside the box for the young Pole who cut back past his man to slot home.

With the victory Carlos Corberan's side restored their eight-point advantage at the top of the PDL north with just three games remaining.

Burnley are leading the chasing pack behind the Whites in the table with the Clarets holding a game in hand.

Birmingham City are a further three points back with five games of their campaign to play.

Leeds United XI: Male, Hosannah, Diaz, Struijk, Oduor, Nicell, Stevens, Kun, Bogusz, Clarke, Edmondson. Subs: Rae, Hudson, McCalmont, Kamwa, Casey.

Charlton Athletic XI: Maynard-Brewer, Keefe, Cummings, Stevenson, Scott, Morgan, Bowry, Vennings, Odoh, Doughty, Ocran. Subs: Newcombe, Godding, Anderson, Isiaka.