Leeds United Under-23s: Whites fall to Yorkshire derby defeat as Izzy Brown sees action at Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds United's Under-23s side fell to their first defeat of 2019 as a second half Alex hunt goal handed Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 victory in the Professional Development League.

Izzy Brown was once again made available by Marcelo Bielsa as he nears his senior debut for the club and was the only first-team squad member on display in the Yorkshire derby.

The 22-year-old completed 45 minutes of the PDL clash at Middlewood Road with a view to being included in United's matchday squad for the visit of Swansea City on Wednesday in the Championship.

Brown took a knee to the back on the stroke of half-time and could be seen nursing the issue before his substitution but is expected to be involved at Elland Road tomorrow.

United failed to implement their usual attacking play as the two sides played out an uneventful opening half.

Leeds went close after 15 minutes as Hugo Diaz saw a low shot blocked on the line from a corner.

The effort failed to ignite the dull affair with a scrappy game developing.

Sam Winnall should've done better in the six-yard box after the break from a Jack Stobbs cross with the striker failing to connect with the ball at the crucial moment.

The Whites almost opened the scoring just a minute later through wide man Bobby Kamwa as he saw an effort fly inches wide of the mark from a tight angle.

As the clock ticked down it was the hosts who finally broke the deadlock thirteen minutes from time as Leeds were caught short at the back from a corner.

Wednesday broke away at deadly pace through substitute Omar Damba who fed the ball to Alex Hunt inside the box with the midfielder on hand to calmly slot home.

Corberan's side mustered a slight response as Alfie McCalmont saw an effort blocked before Diaz should've worked an effort on goal inside the area but was caught in possession.

It was to be a disappointing afternoon though as United fell to their first defeat in six games across all competitions.

United now have a quick turnaround and a chance to put the result right as they welcome Notts County on Friday evening in Premier League Cup action.

Sheffield Wednesday: Wildsmith, Baker, Pudil, Aken, Lee, Kirby, Stobbs, Hunt, Preston, Hughes, Winnall. Subs: Nielsen, Render, Clarke, Damba, Grant.

Leeds United: Miazek, Hosannah, Oduor, Diaz, Struijk, Halme, Kamwa, Gotts, Temenuzhkov, McCalmont, Brown. Subs: Rae, Casey, Edmondson, Nicell, Kumwenda.