Leeds United Under-23s v West Ham - LIVE BLOG: Whites earn battling point against Hammers at Thorp Arch
Leeds United's Under-23s side resume Premier League 2 action today following the September international break.
Mark Jackson's outfit will welcome West Ham United to Thorp Arch for an academy clash this afternoon at the club's training ground.
United fielded a young side made up of mostly Under-18s in midweek for a Premier League Cup outing with Wigan Athletic.
Leeds, though, are set to welcome back a number of their development regulars from international duty against the Hammers.
Kick-off takes place at 1pm and you can follow every kick LIVE below on the Yorkshire Evening Post's matchday blog...
Leeds United v West Ham - 23s LIVE BLOG
FULL-TIME
It ends 2-2 at Thorp Arch...
OFF THE BAR
90+1. OFF THE BAR! Kenneh with a header... jumps highest and smashes the framework. Dean wanted a penalty off the ball.
Hammers booking
90. Longelo into the book now... loose challenge on halfway.
LEEDS CHANCE
89. So close... Hjelde sets off on a run. He beats one, two, three... Dean is fed in and his low effort is blocked just wide. McCarron then heads straight at Hegyi.
Needs a moment of magic
86. Very stop-start in the last few minutes... neither side with any real momentum at the moment.
Bate down
85. Hjelde leaves him short with a pass into midfield. There’s a slide tackle and the referee says play on. United have to recover and there’s danger for a second but Drameh sweeps up and wins a free-kick.
Hammers double change
83. Bit of cramp for Swyer and he’s replaced by Dju. That’s the first change for the visitors.
West Ham attack
81. The first one in a long while. Chesters gets into the box and he drills a ball across goal. Klaesson is forced to tip it and it’s cleared, eventually, by the Whites.
Leeds corner
79. More pressure... McKinstry delivers. Kenneh rises at the back post but the ball is headed away just as he looks to get on the end of it.
Leeds on the front foot
77. It’s Leeds who are enjoying more of the ball and with it comes pressure. No real openings but Summerville, McKinstry, Greenwood and Joffy are all asking questions. Hammers having to weather a bit of a storm.