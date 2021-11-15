Leeds United Under 23s v Mansfield Town in Premier League Cup - live stream, ticket info and line-up expectation
Leeds United Under 23s go looking for their first Premier League Cup win of the season at York tonight, when they host Mansfield Town.
With so many of his regulars away on international duty, Mark Jackson is expected to field a young side with a number of Under 18s involved.
The game, Leeds' third in Group E after defeats to Wigan and Sunderland, will give him a chance to take a closer look at some of the youngsters coming through the Thorp Arch academy ranks.
A keen awareness of the talent throughout the academy structure is important, he says.
"With so many people on international duty now, it's really important because we've got games coming up when people are away, so I need to know and understand the players who can handle that," he said last week.
"We'll probably go into the Premier League Cup game against Mansfield and we'll be we'll be a young team. Me understanding which plays play certain positions for me in that game is really, really important."
Jackson fielded a mixed team against Sunderland, with Pascal Struijk playing during his suspension from first team action alongside 23s regulars Crysencio Summerville, Max Dean and Amari Miller.
Summerville is away on international duty this week with Netherlands Under 21s. Goalkeeper Dani Van Den Heuvel featured in the game against Wigan but is also away, with the Netherlands Under 19s.
Players like 17-year-old Kris Moore, 19-year-old Amari Miller, signed in the summer from Birmingham City, and 15-year-old Archie Gray could feature this evening, although Gray has been in international action already this month, captaining England Under 16s to victory in the Val-de-Marne tournament in France.
York City's LNER Community Stadium will host the cup game tonight at 7pm, with the return fixture scheduled for February.
Second-placed Mansfield beat Sunderland and lost to group leaders Wigan in their earlier outings in the competition, which features eight groups of four sides. Only the top two in each group makes it through to the knockout rounds.
The game can be streamed live on LUTV this evening and those wishing to attend in person can purchase tickets from the West Stand ticket office at York City’s LNER Community Stadium.