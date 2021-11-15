With so many of his regulars away on international duty, Mark Jackson is expected to field a young side with a number of Under 18s involved.

The game, Leeds' third in Group E after defeats to Wigan and Sunderland, will give him a chance to take a closer look at some of the youngsters coming through the Thorp Arch academy ranks.

A keen awareness of the talent throughout the academy structure is important, he says.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"With so many people on international duty now, it's really important because we've got games coming up when people are away, so I need to know and understand the players who can handle that," he said last week.

"We'll probably go into the Premier League Cup game against Mansfield and we'll be we'll be a young team. Me understanding which plays play certain positions for me in that game is really, really important."

Jackson fielded a mixed team against Sunderland, with Pascal Struijk playing during his suspension from first team action alongside 23s regulars Crysencio Summerville, Max Dean and Amari Miller.

Summerville is away on international duty this week with Netherlands Under 21s. Goalkeeper Dani Van Den Heuvel featured in the game against Wigan but is also away, with the Netherlands Under 19s.

YOUNG GUNS - Both Archie Gray, left, and Amari Miller have featured for Leeds United Under 23s this season under Mark Jackson. Pic: Getty

Players like 17-year-old Kris Moore, 19-year-old Amari Miller, signed in the summer from Birmingham City, and 15-year-old Archie Gray could feature this evening, although Gray has been in international action already this month, captaining England Under 16s to victory in the Val-de-Marne tournament in France.

York City's LNER Community Stadium will host the cup game tonight at 7pm, with the return fixture scheduled for February.

Second-placed Mansfield beat Sunderland and lost to group leaders Wigan in their earlier outings in the competition, which features eight groups of four sides. Only the top two in each group makes it through to the knockout rounds.