Leeds United under-23s v Manchester United under-23s LIVE: Team news from Elland Road
Leeds United's under-23s face Manchester United's under-23s at Elland Road this evening and you can follow all the developments from LS11 here.
The young Whites and Red Devils will lock horns in a 7pm kick-off and Leeds had already sold 8,000 tickets more than 24 hours before kick-off.
The contest will present a second game in charge for new boss Andy Taylor who has been appointed as interim head coach of the 23s following former boss Mark Jackson's move into Jesse Marsch's senior backroom team.
Taylor's tenure began with a 1-1 draw at Mansfield Town last week in the Premier League Cup, a result which sealed a place in the last 16 and a trip to West Ham United.
Tonight's game against the Red Devils now presents a first league game in charge for Taylor whose side are fourth-bottom in the Premier League Two Division One table.
The young Whites are just two points clear of the drop zone but both second-bottom Chelsea and third-bottom Blackburn Rovers both have a game in hand.
Our live blog will bring you all the team news and pre-match build-up followed by live match updates and analysis from Elland Road.
Good evening from Elland Road
9,000 tickets
Sold for tonight’s game by lunchtime today. Full build-up and early team news to follow.