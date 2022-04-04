Leeds United under-23s v Crystal Palace LIVE: the Whites look to pull clear of the PL2 drop zone at Elland Road
Leeds United's Under 23s take on Crystal Palace Under 23s this evening in a Premier League 2 Division One contest at Elland Road.
Andrew Taylor's young Whites look to put distance between themselves and the Premier League 2 relegation zone against Crystal Palace.
United are one point clear of the drop but both Blackburn and Chelsea could overtake them if they win their games in hand.
At the other end of the table, meanwhile, Palace sit in 5th place with 33 points.
The teams will go head to head at Elland Road this evening with kick off set for 7pm.
Our live blog will provide all the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates and then post-match reaction.
- 7pm kick-off at Elland Road
- 11th place take on 5th place
The Whites are out to warm up...
On the Palace bench
Crystal Palace U23s subs: Sanneh, Steele, Banks, Robertson, Hannam.
To start for the visitors...
Crystal Palace U23s XI: Whitworth, Boateng, Adaramola, Wells-Morrison, Quick, Watson, Omilabu, Phillips, Gordon, Kirby, Rak-Sakyi.
Leeds subs
Leeds United U23s subs v Crystal Palace: Christy, Gray, Joseph, McGurk, Dean.
Leeds team news
Leeds United U23s v Crystal Palace: van den Heuvel, Sutcliffe, McCarron, Mullen, Cresswell, Jenkins, Summerville, Kenneh, Gelhardt, Greenwood, McKinstry.
Joffy to feature tonight?
Jesse Marsch in his post-match press conference after Saints draw
One reason why Joffy didn’t start was because he tested positive at one point during the week, a false positive. He missed a day and a half. Bit of a strange situation.
We haven’t been able to get him going, with rhythm in training.
I am considering expanding his role more and more within the team. The plan is to play him with 23s on Monday, get more game minutes and adapting.
Tonight’s opponents
Crystal Palace are fifth in the PL2 Div One with 33 points.
The South London side have taken eight points from their last five league games, keeping one clean sheet and scoring on average two goals per match.
In their last fixture, a 79th-minute goal from Eagles’ midfielder Nya Kirby rescued a point for Palace in a 1-1 home draw against Arsenal.