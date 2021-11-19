Leeds United under-23s v Chelsea under-23s LIVE - Marcelo Bielsa provides young Whites team news insight
Leeds United's under-23s face Chelsea's under-23s at Thorp Arch on Friday afternoon - and you can follow all the latest here.
Jackson’s newly-promoted side have gone six Premier League Two Division One games without winning but enjoyed a 2-1 success at home to Premier League Cup visitors Mansfield Town on Monday.
Ninth-placed Leeds are still seeking a first home win of the season in PL2 D1 but Chelsea sit second-bottom and are yet to win away.
Our live blog below will provide all the pre-match team news, build up and then live updates and analysis.
Leeds United under-23s v Chelsea under-23s LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 19 November, 2021, 11:27
- 1pm kick-off at Thorp Arch
- Leeds seeking first home league win of the season
- Joe Gelhardt set to feature for Whites
Mark Jackson’s message to his young Whites
All eyes on the team sheet
Team news will be with us for this one at around 12pm but Marcelo Bielsa says it is “probable” that Joe Gelhardt will feature having recovered from a recent minor setback. Jamie Shackleton and Junior Firpo also need minutes but Bielsa has not said they will be involved so it could be straight into the squad for Sunday’s clash at Spurs for them. All will be revealed soon.