Leeds United Under-23s head coach Mark Jackson. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

The Whites returned to Premier League 2 action at Southport following the October international break and took a strong development squad over for the clash with the Toffees.

United looked to be on their way to three points after racing into a two-goal lead early on but the hosts found the back of the net four times unanswered.

Leeds took the advantage through Amari Miller - who was playing as a striker in the opening period - as he latched onto a Kristoffer Klaesson ball over the top.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites goalkeeper then produced a wonderful double save to ensure his side held the lead - the second of which was a brilliant palmed stop onto the crossbar from close-range.

Sam Greenwood cleverly added a second thanks to a cushioned volley from a Kris Moore cross but Everton struck back on the stroke of half-time through the head of Eli Campbell.

It was the momentum switch Dean Unworth's side were looking for as Mark Jackson saw victory slip away in the second 45 minutes.

Lewis Dobbin levelled following a swift counter-attack shortly after the interval with Leeds caught completely out of shape in defence.

The Whites looked the better of the two sides heading into the closing stages having regained their composure but were hit by a moment of bad luck four minutes from the end.

Everton let fly with a nothing effort from distance but the ball took a huge spinning deflection and fell perfectly to Charlie Whitaker who finished low past the helpless Klaesson.

Substitute Rhys Hughes then finished off the evening as his perfectly-placed, well-struck low effort found the bottom corner in added time to pile the misery on the visitors.

It was a third defeat on the bounce in all competitions for the Whites Under-23s outfit, who now face a quick turnaround ahead of hosting Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday night in York.

Everton Under-23s: Tyrer, John, Campbell, Welch, Astley, Warrington, Mills (Hughes 80), Price, Whitaker, Onyango (Butterfield, Dobbin (Cannon 53). Subs not used: Barrett, Anderson.