Leeds United Under-23s secure PDL North title with Ryan Edmondson double at Colchester

Leeds United's Under-23s secured the Professional Development League North title on Monday evening with a 2-0 victory over Colchester United.

United travelled to the Jobserve Community stadium in the knowledge that a win would seal the division following Burnley's 3-1 defeat to Bristol City earlier in the day.

Marcelo Bielsa opted to make a number of first-team squad players available for the trip to Essex with Izzy Brown, Jack Clarke, Jamie Shackleton and Robbie Gotts all included in the matchday squad.

Ryan Edmondson struck on the half hour mark to opening the scoring in what was a tight affair.

United winger Jordan Stevens made the most of a loose pass in the Colchester defence as he drove into the box and picked out the forward who swept home into the bottom corner from inside the box.

Leeds deserved their lead but were made to work hard to maintain it as Kamil Miazek was forced into a string of good saves after the break as the U's grew into the game.

Edmondson, though, doubled the advantage and put Leeds out of sight with just under ten minutes remaining as substitute Clarke jinked his way inside the box.

The winger drifted past two players before putting the ball on a plate for the striker to tap home from close-range and all but seal the trophy in fine style with two games of the campaign to go.

The full-time whistle sparked jubilant scenes as United celebrated securing just the fifth development league title in the club's history.

Head coach Carlos Corberan was left delighted by his the achievement, saying afterwards: "I think the most important thing is that when our players reach their best they can achieve something positive.

"I think the one moment when you have one identity and one clear direction it can be easier. When you have doubts with the style you want to propose maybe you spend more time worrying. The success of the academy this year is the closeness and links with the first-team.

"Everyone is working with the same ideas, with the playing out and the attacking style. We are all working in the same direction."

Colchester United XI: Ross, Agboola, Jones, Wright, Kensdale, Collinge, Miller, Hyde, Hutchinson, Ochieng, Sayer. Subs: Coulter, Chilvers, Cracknell, Charles.

Leeds United XI: Miazek, Oduor, Diaz, Struijk, Hosannah, Nicell, Shackleton, Brown, Temenuzhkov, Stevens, Edmondson. Subs: Rae, Casey, Davis, Gotts, Clarke.