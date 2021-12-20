Everton U23s boss David Unsworth is eyeing victory tonight.

“We’re the second-youngest team in the league – only Manchester City are younger than us,” Unsworth told evertonfc.com ahead of kick-off.

“It’s been a massive step up for the boys from Under-18s football.

“The teams we have been beaten over the past couple of months have been the older teams.

“It was a big ask and we knew that at the start of the season – and we knew we would get better.

“Results have steadily improved but, most importantly, the performances have really picked up.