Leeds United Under-23s recap: Whites host Everton in Premier League 2 at York in final outing of 2021
Leeds United host Everton in Premier League 2 action on Monday night at York City - follow all the latest below.
The Whites take on the Toffees in league action to close out 2021.
Leeds have slipped into 13th spot in the PL2 standings, which means they're now in one of the two relegation places in the division.
United started the season in good form but injuries at senior level have filtered down to impact proceedings in the development ranks.
Jackson's outfit are winless in their last nine league outings - a streak that dates back to mid-September.
Everton won the reverse fixture 4-2 and are currently in eighth place, five points ahead of Leeds.
Follow live updates from the LNER Community Stadium below...
U23s live - Leeds United v Everton
Last updated: Monday, 20 December, 2021, 21:50
- Leeds host Everton in York
- Whites winless in nine PL2 outings
- United looking to haul themselves out of the relegation zone
- Kick-off is at 7pm
- RESULT: Leeds United U23s 0-0 Everton U23s
Report/reaction from York
Good evening
Welcome to tonight’s Under-23s matchday blog from York City.
Leeds United host Everton in the Premier League 2 this evening as the Whites close out 2021.
We’ll have all the latest right here, so stay tuned.
The Everton view
Everton U23s boss David Unsworth is eyeing victory tonight.
“We’re the second-youngest team in the league – only Manchester City are younger than us,” Unsworth told evertonfc.com ahead of kick-off.
“It’s been a massive step up for the boys from Under-18s football.
“The teams we have been beaten over the past couple of months have been the older teams.
“It was a big ask and we knew that at the start of the season – and we knew we would get better.
“Results have steadily improved but, most importantly, the performances have really picked up.
“We’ve had a couple of great wins and now we want to finish our year off well against Leeds.”
Whites looking to end winless run
Leeds U23s have slipped into 13th spot in the PL2 standings, which means they’re now in one of the two relegation places in the top academy division.
United started the season in good form but injuries at senior level have filtered down to impact proceedings in the development ranks.
Jackson’s outfit are winless in their last nine league outings - a streak that dates back to mid-September.
Leeds United XI
Leeds United U23s XI v Everton: Van den Heuvel, Sutcliffe, Mullen, Moore, McCarron, Jenkins, Bate, Allen, Dean, McGurk, Greenwood.
Subs: Klaesson, McKinstry, Kenneh, Gray, Carole.
LEEDS UNITED SQUAD
Everton U23s team news
Everton U23s: Tryer, John, Anderson, Welch, Astley, Price, Mills, Whitaker, Cannon, Warrington, Hughes.
Subs: McAlister, Barrett, Kouyate, Campbell, Hunt.
Warm-ups underway
Both teams back in from their warm-ups... we’re closing in on kick-off here in York.
Here come the teams
Small crowd in here tonight at York on the far side. Plenty of scouts in the near stand. Leeds out first followed by Everton. Kick-off coming next. Can the Whites find a first win in nine to sign off 2021?