Leeds United Under-23s - recap: Whites held late on by Brighton in York
Leeds United's Under-23s return to Premier League 2 action on Friday night in York - follow the Yorkshire Evening Post's live matchday blog below.
The Whites fell to defeat on Monday night at Everton in Southport but face a quick return to the PL2 this evening. United host Albion at the York Community Stadium with kick-off at 7pm - live updates will appear below throughout the night.
LIVE BLOG - Leeds United U23s v Brighton U23s
Last updated: Friday, 22 October, 2021, 22:19
- FULL-TIME: Leeds United 1-1 Brighton
Jackson’s post-match reaction
Our report from York
FULL-TIME
It’s all over... 1-1 it finishes in York. Snowdon with the opener but Tolaj pegs back Jackson’s side late on. McGill in the Seagulls goal was brilliant, some brilliant saves - Miller the MOTM for Leeds.
Leeds sub
90+3. McGurk is on for Jenkins deep into added time.
Leeds shot
90+3. Dean’s ball from out wide is nodded to the edge of the box... Bate sees it open up and he shoots but it flies over the bar.
Leeds attack
90+2. Late pressure... Greenwood intot he box after Dean brings down a lovely ball from Gray. His low shot is blocked though. McGill gathers.
Three added minutes
90. We’re into added time...
LEEDS HIT THE POST
89. Miller smashes the post... ughhh. Great work again from the winger on the right as he beats the defence into the box. McGill might’ve got a finger tip.
Brighton booking
88. Furlong is into the book... Dean and Leeds were breaking over halfway and he slides in. One for the team, there. Time running out...
Brighton attack
86. The Seagulls have their tails up... ball is crossed in from the right. Tolaj is there again but his header is tame and well wide.