Leeds United Under-23s recap: Whites fall to Tottenham Hotspur defeat at Thorp Arch
Leeds United's Under-23s host their first home game of the season this afternoon at the club's training ground.
The Whites take on Tottenham Hotspur at Thorp Arch in the Premier League 2.
Mark Jackson's side defeat Crystal Palace in the first game of the 2021/22 campaign last week at Selhurst Park.
United will now take on Spurs in what is expected to be a strong test against last year's third-placed PL2 outift.
Leeds - who were promoted to the top tier of England's academy structure earlier in the summer - will be hoping they can produce a positive result as a newly-promoted side.
You can follow every kick live below from Thorp Arch (kick-off 4pm) throughout the afternoon:
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur - U23s LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 23 August, 2021, 19:11
- Leeds host Spurs on Monday in first home game
- United defeated Palace last week, Spurs drew with Chelsea
- PL2 clash kicks off at 4pm
- Live updates throughout below
- FULL-TIME: Leeds United 2-4 Tottenham Hotspur
REACTION
FULL-TIME
Leeds fall to a 2-4 defeat in their first home game of the campaign at Thorp Arch.
Leeds chance
90+3. A lovely pass from Jenkins over the top sets Dean free down the left. He slides in Greenwood but he can’t keep his effort down inside the area.
Three added minutes
90. Three added on at Thorp Arch.
Great work from Dean
88. Dean slides in to win the ball in the Spurs half. He drives to the byline and draws a tackle. There’s half a shout for a penalty but it’s a corner ball. The set-piece comes in and it hits Summerville and out for a goal-kick. That pretty much sums it up for Leeds.
Spurs make changes
87. Markanday makes his exit... a hat-trick for him this afternoon. We’re nearly into injury-time.
Spurs corner
86. Klaesson saves a shot from distance. Spurs swing a corner in and it’s over the bar. Leeds goal-kick.
Leeds pressure
84. United finding the strength to finish strong. Spurs, though, defending well for the moment. Struggling to break the banks of four down now. The visitors are taking a lot of time over free-kicks and throw-ins too.
Leeds chance
82. Dean’s first involvement is to ghost in at the back post. He heads on goal which is tipped over but he’s punished for a push just beforehand.
Leeds sub
80. Miller off, Dean on.