Leeds United Under-23s recap: Whites edge out Derby County at Loughborough University
Mark Jackson's development outfit return to action this evening with a trip to face the Rams.
The Whites have defeated Crystal Palace and lost to Tottenham Hotspur so far this season as they adjust to playing in the top flight of England's academy pyramid.
The loss to Spurs came on Monday afternoon at Thorp Arch with Leeds having a quick turnaround to put things right tonight.
Kick-off against Derby is at 7pm and we'll have live updates throughout the evening below on our matchday blog...
Leeds United Under-23s v Derby County - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Friday, 27 August, 2021, 22:07
- U23s FINAL SCORE: Derby County 2-3 Leeds United
Good evening
Welcome to tonight’s Premier League 2 clash between Derby County and Leeds United at Loughborough University.
The Whites have won one and lost one so far this term, having earned promotion to the top division of the PL2 last season.
United travel to take on the Rams this evening with kick-off set for 7pm.
Here’s what Mark Jackson had to say post-match on Monday
A new signing for the U23s earlier today
We’ll have team news here
Team news is expected at around 6pm in Loughborough - we’ll have both sets of line-ups right here when they’re announced.
Mark Jackson on stepping into the PL2 top flight
Leeds have won one and lost one so far, with defeat to Spurs coming on Monday...
“We have stepped up but we’re fully confident in our players to cope with this level of football. We have full trust and belief in them,” Jackson told the YEP post-match.
“Every defeat should hurt. It hurts staff and players but after every game you analyse it and break it down and look at what can be made better. You also look at the positives and there were plenty of those.
“We’ll spend time feeding that back to the players. It’s ultimately about learning and development. We now have to look towards Derby on Friday.”
LEEDS UNITED TEAM NEWS
Leeds United full squad
Leeds United XI: Klaesson, Drameh, Moore, Cresswell, Kenneh, Jenkins, Summerville, Bate, Greenwood, McKinstry, Miller.
Subs: Van Den Heuvel, Gelhardt, McGurk, McCarron, Sutcliffe.
DERBY COUNTY TEAM NEWS
Warm-ups done
Both teams heading back into the changing rooms here at Loughborough. Kick-off will be coming shortly... we’ll have live updates throughout this evening.