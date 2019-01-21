Leeds United Under-23s produce late fightback to topple Southampton in Premier League Cup action

Leeds United's Under-23s ran out 3-2 winners in the Premier League Cup on Monday evening in Tadcaster as they produced a second half fightback against Southampton to claim all three points in Group H.

Marcelo Bielsa, who was in attendance, made new signing Kiko Casilla available for the fixture as he swapped the Bernabeu for the i2i stadium alongside the returning Gaetano Berardi and Izzy Brown.

United sat third in the group having picked up just one win from their opening three fixtures as they welcomed joint-leaders Southampton.

There was barely six minutes on the clock before United took the lead through defender Aapo Halme.

Tom Pearce swung in a free-kick from the left with the centre-back able to rise above everyone in the area and tower a header home into the far corner.

Robbie Gotts would go close shortly with Casilla proving an assured figure at the back as he cleaned up loose balls with Saints attacks limited.

The Whites were to receive a blow on the stroke of half-time as Berardi left the field with what looked to be a reccurance of the hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for four months.

United later confirmed they were hoping to provide a clearer update on the issue on Tuesday morning but were hoping it was to be nothing more than a strain.

Brown stepped off the bench at the break with Leeds in command but just 12 minutes into the second half United were trailing.

A quick-fire double from the Saints saw them turn the game on its head as Josh Sims and Marcus Barnes bagged to give the visitors the advantage.

Leeds though refused to go down without a fight and it was another set-piece that hauled them back into the game.

Halme once again lept high to nod a corner back across goal with Hugo Diaz on hand to tap home at the front post to level up proceedings.

The Whites were buoyed by the goal and went in search of a winner late on.

It would come 10 minutes from time as Ryan Edmondson swivelled inside the area and drilled low into the net to seal all three points for the hosts in the Group H clash.

Leeds United XI: Casilla, Berardi, Struijk, McCalmont, Diaz, Halme, Stevens, Gotts, Edmondson, Roberts, Pearce. Subs: Huffer, Mihaylov, Brown, Shackleton, Davis.

Attendance: 2,894