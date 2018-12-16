Leeds United Under-23s - preview: Will Marcelo Bielsa make senior stars available for Barnsley visit?

Leeds United's Under-23s host Barnsley on Monday afternoon at Thorp Arch in the final Professional Development League fixture of 2018.

Carlos Corberan's table-toppers welcome a Reds side who sit at the foot of the PDL North section.

The Whites ran out emphatic winners last time out in league action as they defeated Burnley 6-3 at Barnfield Training Centre to hit the top of the table once again.

United's match-winner at Bolton on Saturday afternoon bagged a hat-trick during the fixture as Patrick Bamford completed 90 minutes for the first time since picking up knee ligament damage in September.

Jack Clarke, Izzy Brown and Lewis Baker also got their names on the scoresheet and may well see action again at United's training complex.

The 18-year-old winger was a half-time substitute for midfielder Baker at the weekend, while Brown is yet to be named in a senior squad under Bielsa this season.

Brown is expected to feature on Monday as he continues to step up his comeback from a torn ACL with his senior Whites debut drawing ever closer nearly six months after joining the club on a season-long loan.

It remains to be seen whether those who featured in the win over Wanderers for short spells will be made available for the Yorkshire derby.

Tyler Roberts, who missed the clash with Sean Dyche's development squad last week, looks set to be involved having returned to the match day squad in Lancashire following a short absence.

The Welsh international bagged two goals in his last appearance for the Whites Under-23s side in a 3-1 victory over Sheffield United at Stocksbridge Park last month.

In the reverse fixture in mid-October striker Ryan Edmondson notched a hat-trick in south Yorkshire as United romped to an impressive 4-1 victory.

Luke Ayling, who also featured that afternoon against the Tykes after picking up a suspension at Championship level, has recently stepped up his return from a knee injury at Thorp Arch ahead of the hectic Christmas schedule.

The right-back would be an outside bet to be included by Corberan though Monday represents the final chance of the year for any development team minutes with the Under-23s set to take a three week break over the festive period.

Barnsley remain bottom of the northern section but are unbeaten in their last two having played out a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United last time out.

United are also unbeaten in their previous two league outings as Corberan looks to make it three wins on the bounce.

Match info -

Fixture: Leeds United Under-23s v Barnsley Under-23s

Competition: Professional Development League

Kick-off: 1pm

Venue: Thorp Arch