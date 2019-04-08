Leeds United Under-23s - preview: Whites host Ipswich Town in title winners showdown

Leeds United's Under-23s return to league action on Monday evening for the first time since clinching the PDL North title as the Whites welcome Ipswich Town to Elland Road.

The visitors won the PDL South over the weekend without kicking a ball after Crystal Palace fell to defeat, leaving Ipswich seven points clear at the top of the division with two games of the season to go.

United also have two league fixtures remaining ahead of the end-of-season play-offs, the second a trip to Selhurst Park next week to face Palace.

Leeds will then take on the runners-up of the southern division in the PDL play-off semi-finals after clinching the title two weeks ago. Palace and Coventry City are still vying for qualification.

United also have Premier League Cup glory in their sights after Carlos Corberan's men made the final four of the competition.

The Whites will face Newcastle United at Nethermoor Park on April 23 in a one-off semi-final clash, with kick-off set for 7pm.