Leeds United Under-23s - preview: Table-topping Whites travel to Watford in Vicarage Road showdown

Leeds United's Under-23s side make the trip to Watford on Monday afternoon as Carlos Corberan's team return to league action.

United hosted Newcastle last Monday in the Premier League Cup with a 3-1 victory seeing the Whites progress into the knockout stages of the competition as Group H winners.

Leeds, though, will turn their attention back to the Professional Development League as they travel south to take on the Hornets.

Corberan's side sit top of the northern section while the hosts have struggled in the southern division as they remain second bottom with 19 points from 20 games this season.

Birmingham City and Burnley are leading the chase in the PDL north with the pair both five points behind United with five league games to go.

The Clarets, however, hold a game in hand but do make the tricky trip to southern table-toppers Ipswich Town on Monday with the Blues not returning to action until Saturday lunchtime.

Ryan Edmondson staked his claim for a starting spot once again as he bagged two goals in the victory over the Magpies while Will Huffer also returned to the side in goal following his loan spell with National League side Barnet.

Corberan is expected to select from a similar squad that saw action at Nethermoor Park as it remains unclear whether Marcelo Bielsa will make any first-team squad players available.

Tickets are priced at £3 (adults) or £1 (18 & Under) with kick-off set for 2pm at Vicarage Road.

Full matchday coverage will be available on the YEP's dedicated Leeds United section with a live blog, report and full reaction from Watford.