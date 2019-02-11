Leeds United Under-23s - preview: Mateusz Bogusz, Izzy Brown and Whites aiming to stay unbeaten at Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds United's Under-23s make the trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday morning in the Professional Development League looking to continue their dominant start to the year.

Carlos Corberan's side have opened up a four-point lead at the top of the northern section ahead of the trip to Wednesday, who sit second bottom.

Following defeat to Barnsley at the end of 2018, the Whites have rallied and are unbeaten in 2019 so far having won four out of their opening five fixtures in all competitions to kick-off the year in style.

The hosts have played two games less than their counterparts and have been out of league action since January 12 when they fell to a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Bolton Wanderers.

United earned a hard-fought draw last time out as they made the trip to second-placed Birmingham City. Corberan’s side needed a 96th-minute Izzy Brown free-kick to earn a share of the points in a 2-2 draw.

Brown could again feature in South Yorkshire but may be given the day off to prepare for Wednesday's Championship clash with Swansea City at Elland Road.

The 22-year-old is yet to make his long-awaited senior debut for the club having joined on a season-long loan last summer but was given hope that his injury nightmare is nearing an end by his inclusion for the trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The playmaker has bagged four goals in his last four development-team outings and looks to be on the verge of breaking through under Marcelo Bielsa after 13 months on the sidelines.

Fellow first-team players Stuart Dallas and Gaetano Berardi remain out and are not expected to feature in Sheffield, while left-back Tom Pearce and striker Sam Dalby won't be involved after they both left the club on loan on deadline day in a bid to gain more senior experience.

There could be a United debut for attacking midfielder Mateusz Bogusz, who signed last month from Polish side Ruch Chorzow, with the likes of Aapo Halme, Leif Davis, Jordan Stevens and Robbie Gotts all expected to play a part in the Yorkshire derby.

The fixture is set for an 11am kick-off at Middlewood Road training ground.