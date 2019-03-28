Leeds United Under-23s prepare for Premier League Cup crunch clash at Burnley

Leeds United's Under-23s travel to Burnley on Friday in search of a spot in the final four of the Premier League Cup.

The Whites make the short trip over the Pennines to Burnley's Barnfield training centre for a quarter-final clash.

Carlos Corberan's side wrapped up the Professional Development League North title on Monday with a 2-0 victory over Colchester United but have had to put celebrations on hold during a quick turnaround.

Leeds have already come up against the Clarets twice this season, playing out a 2-2 draw at Elland Road before winning a 6-3 thriller in the reverse fixture.

United sealed their place in the last eight of the PL Cup with a hard-fought penalty shootout victory over Fulham while Burnley defeated Leicester City.

The fixture is being played behind closed doors and is set for a 2:30pm kick-off in Lancashire.

Corberan told the YEP: "We're going to play a very tough game on Friday. It's important for our players that they're ready to play a game and play to win.

"They have to enjoy winning the games and they have to be very ambitious players to arrive at the end in all the competitions we are playing."

Striker Ryan Edmondson is also setting his sights high in the cup competition as he looks to add to his 14-goal haul this season.

"I think we've got the potential to go on and win the cup also," he said.

"We're looking a strong side. The morale around the club is amazing. I think you can see that with the performances the lads are having. We're confident. We'll see where it takes us.

"Now we've got the league won we'll obviously still focus on the games we've got in the league but I think our main focus is the cup and then obviously the play-offs after that.

"We've made a big push and got ourselves into the quarters."