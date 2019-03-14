Leeds United Under-23s prepare for all or nothing Premier League Cup showdown with Fulham

Leeds United's Under-23s host Fulham on Thursday evening at Nethermoor Park in the last 16 of the Premier League Cup.

United take on the Cottagers in a win or go home scenario with extra-time and penalties in play should the one-off tie fail to be settled after 90 minutes.

Leeds qualified as Group H winners following a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United last month as they dumped 2015 winners Southampton out of the competition and with it progressed alongside the Magpies.

The Cottagers qualified alongside Reading from Group G.

Fulham were in Premier League 2 action on Monday as they played out a 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion and are now winless in five league outings as they sit second bottom of Division 2.

Carlos Corberan's men on the other hand opened up an eight-point gap at the top of the Professional Development League northern section after a 4-0 demolition of Charlton Athletic at Elland Road three days ago.

Kick-off at Guiseley is at 7pm with gates opening at 5:45pm. Tickets are just £3 adults, £1 concessions and FREE for GAFC Season Ticket Holders, tickets are also available to purchase on the night at the turnstiles.