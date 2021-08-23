Leeds United Under-23s LIVE: Whites trail Tottenham Hotspur after producing Thorp Arch comeback

Leeds United's Under-23s host their first home game of the season this afternoon at the club's training ground.

By Joe Urquhart
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 5:50 pm
Leeds United Under-23s head coach Mark Jackson. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

The Whites take on Tottenham Hotspur at Thorp Arch in the Premier League 2.

Mark Jackson's side defeat Crystal Palace in the first game of the 2021/22 campaign last week at Selhurst Park.

United will now take on Spurs in what is expected to be a strong test against last year's third-placed PL2 outift.

Leeds - who were promoted to the top tier of England's academy structure earlier in the summer - will be hoping they can produce a positive result as a newly-promoted side.

You can follow every kick live below from Thorp Arch (kick-off 4pm) throughout the afternoon:

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur - U23s LIVE

Last updated: Monday, 23 August, 2021, 17:50

  • Leeds host Spurs on Monday in first home game
  • United defeated Palace last week, Spurs drew with Chelsea
  • PL2 clash kicks off at 4pm
  • Live updates throughout below
  • LIVE SCORE: Leeds United 2-4 Tottenham Hotspur (second half)
Monday, 23 August, 2021, 17:50

Spurs make changes

87. Markanday makes his exit... a hat-trick for him this afternoon. We’re nearly into injury-time.

Monday, 23 August, 2021, 17:50

Spurs corner

86. Klaesson saves a shot from distance. Spurs swing a corner in and it’s over the bar. Leeds goal-kick.

Monday, 23 August, 2021, 17:49

Leeds pressure

84. United finding the strength to finish strong. Spurs, though, defending well for the moment. Struggling to break the banks of four down now. The visitors are taking a lot of time over free-kicks and throw-ins too.

Monday, 23 August, 2021, 17:46

Leeds chance

82. Dean’s first involvement is to ghost in at the back post. He heads on goal which is tipped over but he’s punished for a push just beforehand.

Monday, 23 August, 2021, 17:44

Leeds sub

80. Miller off, Dean on.

Monday, 23 August, 2021, 17:43

Leeds has lost their sting

79. That fourth goal has knocked the stuffing out of Leeds. They’re struggling to muster any dangerous attacks now. Lots of free-kicks halting the play.

Monday, 23 August, 2021, 17:40

Klaesson save

77. Dangerous ball into the back post. Klaesson gets down well to it and keeps it out.

Monday, 23 August, 2021, 17:39

Spurs pressure

75. Spurs have Leeds penned in now. A succession of free-kicks. Kenneh heads the last one behind and it’s a corner ball.

Monday, 23 August, 2021, 17:38

Spurs add a fourth

72. Spurs attack and the ball breaks to John. He fires a lovely finish in off the post from distance. Good hit. Leeds have had a lot of chances but that might be the killer blow.

Monday, 23 August, 2021, 17:36

GOAL SPURS!

2-4... game over?

