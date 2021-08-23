Leeds United Under-23s LIVE: Whites trail Tottenham Hotspur after producing Thorp Arch comeback
Leeds United's Under-23s host their first home game of the season this afternoon at the club's training ground.
The Whites take on Tottenham Hotspur at Thorp Arch in the Premier League 2.
Mark Jackson's side defeat Crystal Palace in the first game of the 2021/22 campaign last week at Selhurst Park.
United will now take on Spurs in what is expected to be a strong test against last year's third-placed PL2 outift.
Leeds - who were promoted to the top tier of England's academy structure earlier in the summer - will be hoping they can produce a positive result as a newly-promoted side.
You can follow every kick live below from Thorp Arch (kick-off 4pm) throughout the afternoon:
- LIVE SCORE: Leeds United 2-4 Tottenham Hotspur (second half)
Spurs make changes
87. Markanday makes his exit... a hat-trick for him this afternoon. We’re nearly into injury-time.
Spurs corner
86. Klaesson saves a shot from distance. Spurs swing a corner in and it’s over the bar. Leeds goal-kick.
Leeds pressure
84. United finding the strength to finish strong. Spurs, though, defending well for the moment. Struggling to break the banks of four down now. The visitors are taking a lot of time over free-kicks and throw-ins too.
Leeds chance
82. Dean’s first involvement is to ghost in at the back post. He heads on goal which is tipped over but he’s punished for a push just beforehand.
Leeds sub
80. Miller off, Dean on.
Leeds has lost their sting
79. That fourth goal has knocked the stuffing out of Leeds. They’re struggling to muster any dangerous attacks now. Lots of free-kicks halting the play.
Klaesson save
77. Dangerous ball into the back post. Klaesson gets down well to it and keeps it out.
Spurs pressure
75. Spurs have Leeds penned in now. A succession of free-kicks. Kenneh heads the last one behind and it’s a corner ball.
Spurs add a fourth
72. Spurs attack and the ball breaks to John. He fires a lovely finish in off the post from distance. Good hit. Leeds have had a lot of chances but that might be the killer blow.
GOAL SPURS!
2-4... game over?