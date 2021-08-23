Leeds United Under-23s head coach Mark Jackson. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

The Whites take on Tottenham Hotspur at Thorp Arch in the Premier League 2.

Mark Jackson's side defeat Crystal Palace in the first game of the 2021/22 campaign last week at Selhurst Park.

United will now take on Spurs in what is expected to be a strong test against last year's third-placed PL2 outift.

Leeds - who were promoted to the top tier of England's academy structure earlier in the summer - will be hoping they can produce a positive result as a newly-promoted side.