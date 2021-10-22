Leeds United Under-23s - LIVE: Whites host Brighton in Premier League 2 clash at York City
Leeds United's Under-23s return to Premier League 2 action on Friday night in York - follow the Yorkshire Evening Post's live matchday blog below.
The Whites fell to defeat on Monday night at Everton in Southport but face a quick return to the PL2 this evening. United host Albion at the York Community Stadium with kick-off at 7pm - live updates will appear below throughout the night.
LIVE BLOG - Leeds United U23s v Brighton U23s
- Whites return to PL2 action
- Leeds host Brighton in York
- United’s U23s are winless in three games
- Mark Jackson’s side lost 4-2 to Everton on Monday
- Kick-off at the LNER Community Stadium is at 7pm
How the PL2 table looks ahead of kick-off
How Leeds shape up
BRIGHTON TEAM NEWS
LEEDS UNITED TEAM NEWS
Leeds United U23s v Brighton: Klaesson, Sutcliffe, Hjelde, Jenkins (C), Kenneh, Moore, Miller, Bate, Dean, Greenwood, Summerville.
Subs: Van den Heuvel, Snowdon, McGurk, Gray. Hughes.
Here’s our preview ahead of kick-off
Welcome to tonight’s blog
Hello and welcome to tonight’s matchday blog as Leeds United’s Under-23s host Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League 2.
United are looking to return to winning ways in York this evening after defeat against Everton in Southport on Monday night.
Kick-off is at 7pm and we’ll have all the pre-match build-up, in-game updates and post-match reaction right here.
