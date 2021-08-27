Leeds United Under-23s LIVE: Whites edge out Derby County at Loughborough University
Leeds United's Under-23s travel to Loughborough to take on Derby County on Friday night in the Premier League 2.
Mark Jackson's development outfit return to action this evening with a trip to face the Rams.
The Whites have defeated Crystal Palace and lost to Tottenham Hotspur so far this season as they adjust to playing in the top flight of England's academy pyramid.
The loss to Spurs came on Monday afternoon at Thorp Arch with Leeds having a quick turnaround to put things right tonight.
Kick-off against Derby is at 7pm and we'll have live updates throughout the evening below on our matchday blog...
Leeds United Under-23s v Derby County - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Friday, 27 August, 2021, 20:56
- Leeds United’s Under-23s travel to Derby
- Whites take on the Rams in Loughborough
- United fell to defeat to Spurs on Monday
- U23s FINAL SCORE: Derby County 2-3 Leeds United
FULL-TIME
Leeds win it at Loughborough. Joffy with the winning goal. United came from behind twice and probably deserved it on the whole. Rams reduced to 10 late on.
LEEDS CHANCE
90+3. Leeds probing for a third goal... Gelhardt shoots and it’s blocked. Bate then lays the ball off for McGurk who sees a shot deflected behind.
DERBY DOWN TO 10
90+2. RED CARD! Derby down to 10 men... Cashin is handed a second yellow as he takes out Gelhardt in his own half.
Three minutes added time
90. We’re into injury-time at Loughborough. Leeds trying to see this out, they’re doing a good job of keeping Derby at arm’s length at the moment.
Leeds sub
87. Miller off, McGurk on.
Derby sub
85. Leeds defend two phases of the corner well. Bate wins a goal-kick for his side. Aghatise - Derby’s best player on the night - is replaced by Richards. Five to go.
Gelhardt shoots
84. United keep up the pressure on the Rams back line. Gelhardt gets the ball out of his feet and shoot. It’s a love fizzer and Foulkes saves well. Derby then win a corner up the other end with a deflected effort.
Leeds pressure
83. Drameh and Greenwood link up well to get behind Derby. The latter tries to pull a ball back for Gelhardt but it’s blocked away.
Tonight’s attendance
249 here at Loughborough University
Cashin booked
80. Cashin goes through Drameh as he breaks over halfway. It’s a tad wreckless, to say the least... Leeds bench not happy. Few words exchanged. Yellow card.