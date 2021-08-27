Leeds United Under-23s head coach Mark Jackson. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Mark Jackson's development outfit return to action this evening with a trip to face the Rams.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites have defeated Crystal Palace and lost to Tottenham Hotspur so far this season as they adjust to playing in the top flight of England's academy pyramid.

The loss to Spurs came on Monday afternoon at Thorp Arch with Leeds having a quick turnaround to put things right tonight.