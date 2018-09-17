Leeds United under-23s LIVE: Unbeaten Whites host Sheffield Wednesday at Thorp Arch Leeds United under-23s LIVE. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Carlos Corberan's side welcome Sheffield Wednesday's under-23s to Thorp Arch on Monday afternoon in the Professional Development league. Please refresh the page for updates. Leeds United v Preston North End: Senior under-23s players gaining valuable game time for Lilywhites clash Leeds United v Preston North End: Press Conference LIVE BLOG