Leeds United Under-23s - LIVE: Second half updates from York as Whites host Brighton
Leeds United's Under-23s return to Premier League 2 action on Friday night in York - follow the Yorkshire Evening Post's live matchday blog below.
The Whites fell to defeat on Monday night at Everton in Southport but face a quick return to the PL2 this evening. United host Albion at the York Community Stadium with kick-off at 7pm - live updates will appear below throughout the night.
LIVE BLOG - Leeds United U23s v Brighton U23s
Last updated: Friday, 22 October, 2021, 20:00
- Whites return to PL2 action
- Leeds host Brighton in York
- United’s U23s are winless in three games
- Mark Jackson’s side lost 4-2 to Everton on Monday
- Kick-off at the LNER Community Stadium is at 7pm
- LIVE SCORE: Leeds United 0-0 Brighton (first half)
HT changes
Snowdon on for Hjelde at the break for Leeds. Gray on for Summerville.
0-0... McGill with two great saves for the Seagulls and Miller smashed the post from distance. Leonard also missed a six-yard box diving header for Brighton - so we’re all square.
One added minute
45. We’re into added time at the end of the first half.
Klaesson punches
45. Brighton swing the corner ball into the six-yard box. Klaesson leaps highest to punch the delivery away from goal. Brighton press again but Kenneh steals the ball back to relieve the late first half pressure.
Brighton attack
44. Beautiful skill from Leonard. He beats two men on halfway with a couple of touches. He runs at Leeds and eventually crossed which Hjelde clears. United are then forced back again and they concede a corner.
LEEDS CHANCE
42. Bate plays in Summerville... he’s taken out right on the edge of the box. Blatant free-kick. The ball, though, runs to Dean. He shoots and McGill pulls off another great save. It was a good height but strong hands were required.
Brighton booking
40. Dicker booked for the hosts. He drags down Greenwood after the Leeds man spins and turns him on halfway.
Brighton shoot
37. Miller for the Seagulls cuts inside from the left. He loses his man and it opens up as he charges at goal. He takes a touch and drills a shot but it flies wide. Klaesson watches it whistle past his goal.
LEEDS CHANCE
36. Leeds build it well again... Summerville jinks into the area. He works some space and shoots from a tight angle but he can’t keep his effort down. McGill watches it fly over the bar.
Brighton pressure
34. Seagulls respond as the Miller effort seems to have woken up the game a little. They’re deep into the Leeds half with a throw but Leeds win it back - Brighton wanted a free-kick but it’s waved away.