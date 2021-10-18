Leeds United Under-23s LIVE - First half updates from Whites Premier League 2 clash with Everton
Leeds United's development side travel to face Everton in the Premier League 2 on Monday evening - follow every kick live below on our matchday blog.
Mark Jackson takes his squad to Soutport this evening as Leeds return to league action at Under-23s level following the October international break.
Follow live updates below with the Yorkshire Evening Post throughout the night...
Last updated: Monday, 18 October, 2021, 19:06
- Kick-off in Southport is at 7pm
Everton free-kick
6. Cresswell jumps to head the corner ball in but he’s beaten. Everton clear and the attack is halted.
Leeds chance
5. Of sorts... the corner is headed away. Kenneh collects and runs onto it. He shoots and it’s deflected wide for another corner ball.
Leeds corner
4. McGurk wins it... first attack of the game from either side.
Leeds shape
Klaesson in goal. Moore/Hjelde wing-backs. Cresswell/Kenneh in the middle of defence. Summerville/McGurk your wide men. Jenkins 6. Bate 8 with Miller up front. Greenwood is the 10.
KICK-OFF
1. Everton get us underway...
Leeds out first
The Whites emerge from the tunnel at Southport first... Everton follow just after. Updates to come once the coin toss is done.
Kick-off shortly
A decent crowd has assembled in Southport for this one. Plenty of Leeds fans here - kick-off is now fast approaching. We’ll have updates right here.
A few faces in the crowd
Ducan Ferguson is here watch the Toffees tonight. Leighton Baines - a club youth coach - is also here to take a look at David Unsworth’s side.
Confirmed Leeds team news
EVERTON TEAM NEWS
23s XI: Tyrer, John, Campbell, Weich, Astley, Warrington, Mills, Price, Whitaker, Onyango, Dobbin. Subs: Cannon, Barrett, Hughes, Anderson, Butterfield.