Leeds United under-23s LIVE: Edmondson limps off after handing Whites advantage over Hull City Leeds United's under-23s take on Hull City at Thorp Arch in the Professional Development League. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Leeds United's under-23s side host Hull City in the Professional Development League on Monday afternoon - we'll have live updates from Thorp Arch below. Please refresh the page for updates. Leeds United loan watch: Mixed bag for Whites loanees as Tyler Denton is handed first league start