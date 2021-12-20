Leeds United Under-23s LIVE BLOG: Whites host Everton in Premier League 2 at York in final outing of 2021
Leeds United host Everton in Premier League 2 action on Monday night at York City - follow all the latest below.
The Whites take on the Toffees in league action to close out 2021.
Leeds have slipped into 13th spot in the PL2 standings, which means they're now in one of the two relegation places in the division.
United started the season in good form but injuries at senior level have filtered down to impact proceedings in the development ranks.
Jackson's outfit are winless in their last nine league outings - a streak that dates back to mid-September.
Everton won the reverse fixture 4-2 and are currently in eighth place, five points ahead of Leeds.
Follow live updates from the LNER Community Stadium below...
U23s live - Leeds United v Everton
Last updated: Monday, 20 December, 2021, 20:33
- Leeds host Everton in York
- Whites winless in nine PL2 outings
- United looking to haul themselves out of the relegation zone
- Kick-off is at 7pm
- ------------------------------------------
- LIVE SCORE: Leeds United U23s 0-0 Everton U23s
Everton corner
77. Kouyate tries to latch onto a through ball Jenkins races back to slide in and knock the ball behind. Corner... goes over everyone before McCarron clears at the second attempt.
Everton booking
76. Anderson picks up a yellow. He refuses to give the ball back at a Leeds throw in the Everton half. Bit of timewasting, maybe.
Brief stoppage
75. McCarron takes a knock... he needs a minute to stretch out. Looks alright, though, he’s going to continue for now.
Open game now
72. Leeds come forward, McKinstry down the right. His ball into the area finds Dean but he’s crowded out before he can shoot. Cannon then unleashes an effort from distance for the visitors after a quick breakaway but it’s easily saved.
Everton change
69. Hughes off, Hunt on.
Leeds attack
69. McGurk now shoots over as Leeds turn the ball over. Flies over the bar. Everton responding with a change.
Leeds attack
68. Leeds on the front foot. McKinstry, McGurk with shots blocked. Dean’s ball then flashes across goal before Kenneh blasts over from distance.
Leeds corner
66. McCarron and McGurk, again, combine on the far side. Corner ball as Everton retreat. McKinstry to take...
Leeds save
64. Huge chance for Everton. Leeds are opened up... men committed. Price is in, just needs to slot it either side but Van den Heuvel produces a vital block with his legs.
Everton hold firm
63. Leeds trying to be patient with their build up but it’s proving difficult at times as they meet a wall of Everton players. Toffees trying to play very much on the break. McKinstry the latest to whip a ball into the box but it’s cleared.