Leeds United Under-23s LIVE: 10-man Whites level with Fulham in Premier League Cup Leeds United's Under-23s return to Premier League Cup action against Fulham. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Leeds United's Under-23s face Fulham in the last 16 of the Premier League Cup on Thursday evening - follow the YEP's live matchday blog below. Please refresh the page for all the latest. 'I wouldn't have joined from Manchester United without him.' Leeds United legend Gordon Strachan pays tribute to Bill Fotherby