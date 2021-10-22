The Whites welcome the Seagulls to the York Community Stadium tonight in the Premier League 2 at development level.

Leeds fell to defeat on Monday night at Everton - the club's third Under-23s loss in a row across all competitions - but face a swift turnaround this evening as they return to on-pitch action with the hosting of Albion.

United have been among the entertainers in the top tier of academy football so far this season following promotion last year.

Leeds United Under-23s head coach Mark Jackson. Pic: Getty

Leeds have scored 20 goals but have also shipped 18 at the back across eight league games which have amassed 11 points to see them sit seventh in the standings.

Head coach Jackson was bullish in the wake of defeat against the Toffees at Southport, demanding his players to be more "streetwise" and "ruthless" after the 4-2 defeat.

Brighton now offer the chance for Leeds to regain some form in the PL2 having gone over a month without a three-point haul in the league.

"It's good that the players can get back on the horse so quickly," Jackson told the YEP ahead of kick-off.

"We're glad to have a game. We'll recover and we'll see what players we have available for Friday. Obviously the first team plays on Saturday [against Wolves] and we know that the squad is thin at the minute.

"Whoever we have available we know we have a set way of playing and full confidence in the young players to put it right. They'll be hungry to do that. We're hungry as a group of staff and players to get back to winning ways.

“We always try to look for the positives, it’s a learning curve for these young players that are learning their trade, they want to push on and get better.