Leeds United Under-23s - from the notebook: Mateusz Bogusz stars, incredible record and Carlos Corberan reflects

Leeds United's Under-23s took one step close to the PDL north title on Monday evening with a 4-0 victory over Charlton Athletic - but what were the key talking points?

The future is bright - and excitement grows

United's Under-23s have been in impressive form this year.

Following Monday evenings victory the development team's record in 2019 stands at nine wins, two draws and one defeat from 12 games played in all competitions.

Carlos Corberan's youngsters have opened up an eight-point gap at the top of the PDL north with three games to go.

Burnley are leading the chase in second with a game in hand while Birmingham City are third three points further back with five games to play.

Leeds put it another strong showing against the Addicks at Elland Road - a team themselves on a five game winning run in the league.

A number of players stood out in the 4-0 demolition in LS11 but perhaps more impressive is the way the Under-23s have implemented the high-intense passing style similar to that of the first-team.

The rise of the development squad has been well documented under Corberan but a belief to a commitment of how to play the game has seen many of the players under his watch flourish.

It's only a matter of time until the PDL north title is claimed but - and rightly so - the main aim is to create and prepare players for first-team action.

Marcelo Bielsa has dipped into the youth ranks over the course of the season and with the emergence of the likes of Jack Clarke, Jamie Shackleton and Robbie Gotts there is plenty more talent for the Whites to be excited about.

Excitement grows and rightly so. Thorp Arch is bursting full of talent and it seems there is more to come.

Mateusz Bogusz - the pick of the bunch

There were a number of performances on Monday that stood out under the Elland Road lights.

Jack Clarke - on his return - Jordan Stevens and Kun Temenuzhkov also put it strong displays but 17-year-old Polish playmaker Mateusz Bogusz was the pick of the bunch.

Bogusz has been directly involved in four goals in four games since his January move from Ruch Chorzow.

Three assists and a first goal for the club against Charlton back up what has been a seriously impressive start to life at Leeds.

Bogusz controlled much of United's attacking play as he dictated the game with the Addicks unable to live with his movement on and off the ball. His range of passing, physical strength, vision and eye for goal have all stood out as he has taken to the development ranks seamlessly.

Carlos Corberan - reaction

"I think we played a very important game," Corberan reflected on the victory afterwards.

"Because now we are in the last part of the competition. If you want to try to be on the top of the league you have to try to win all of the games.

"It is something that the players have to realise about this. It is something very positive for them because we are growing and trying to be competitive.

"And I think today they knew that it was an important game. Maybe we didn't make the best first half because the team looked a little nervous without enough intensity in the last part of the pitch.

"We didn't move the ball well enough to the free spaces but I think the players understood the idea of the game in the second half.

"They showed they can make the difference when they are focused enough."

Premier League Cup up next - no time to rest

There's no time for rest as the Under-23s quickly turn their attention to the knockout stages of the Premier League Cup.

Fulham visit Guiseley on Thursday evening in the last 16 of the competition.

United take on the Cottagers in a win or go home scenario with extra-time and penalties in play should the one-off tie fail to be settled after 90 minutes.

Kick-off at Nethermoor Park is at 7pm (March 14) with gates opening at 5:45pm.

Kick-off at Nethermoor Park is at 7pm (March 14) with gates opening at 5:45pm.