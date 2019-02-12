Leeds United Under-23s - from the notebook: Izzy Brown, unbeaten run over, Gaetano Berardi and Stuart Dallas to return

Leeds United's Under-23s fell to a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday - but what were some of the key talking points?

Izzy Brown sees more action

The United playmaker once again came through more minutes in South Yorkshire as he nears his return from a torn ACL after 13 months on the sidelines.

Brown completed the opening 45 minutes at Middlewood Road and was substituted at half-time in a planned move ahead of tomorrow's Championship clash at Elland Road with Swansea City.

The 22-year-old played on the left wing and picked up a knock to his lower back on the stroke of half-time but is expected to feature in Marcelo Bielsa's Whites squad against the Swans.

Unbeaten run over

United had made an unbeaten start to 2019, winning four out of their opening five fixtures.

Carlos Corberan's side put in a disappointing display in the Yorkshire derby with Wednesday as an Alex Hunt goal 13 minutes from time sealed their fate in a scrappy affair.

The Whites’ lead at the top of the PDL north table is now four points following the most recent round of fixtures, with Burnley holding second place in the standings.

Leeds make a quick return to action though as they host Notts County in Premier League Cup action on Friday evening.

Stuart Dallas and Gaetano Berardi to feature

Marcelo Bielsa confirmed on Tuesday that senior squad members Gaetano Berardi and Stuart Dallas will return to action with the development team over the next week.

United's Under-23s return to action on Friday in the Premier League Cup against Notts County before hosting Bolton Wanderers on Monday afternoon at Thorp Arch in the PDL.

"(Berardi) will play the next under 23s game and if everything goes well this weekend he will also play the next 23s game on Monday," Bielsa said.

"Dallas will also follow the same process and if they are well after these two games then both players will be closer to the first team.

"It's not the same case with (Barry) Douglas and (Adam) Forshaw who have had a shorter period of inactivity. It will be easier for them to reach their sports fitness.