Leeds United Under-23s - from the notebook: Izzy Brown, Mateusz Bogusz and taking hold of the title race

Leeds United's Under-23s secured a 3-0 victory over Watford in the Professional Development League on Monday - but what were the key talking points?

Izzy Brown scores (again)

Since returning from the hamstring strain which delayed his comeback from a torn ACL, the Chelsea loanee has seen minutes in eight development team matches.

The 22-year-old was once again made available for selection on Monday at Vicarage Road and bagged his fifth goal since his return as he played on the left wing.

Brown has six goals for the Under-23s this season and has made a big impact on their recent run of form.

Marcelo Bielsa has been reluctant to rush him into his senior set-up but he sent a reminder to the Argentine of his quality in what was arguably his best performance as he skipped past three Hornets defenders before slotting a neat finish home.

The PDL isn't the most demanding of leagues physically but Brown couldn't be doing much more to stake a claim for Championship minutes.

The playmaker started another lovely move for the Whites' third goal of the afternoon as he picked out an inch-perfect diagonal ball for Jordan Stevens who put the ball on a plate for Kun Temenuzhkov at the back post.

Little by little his sharpness has returned after 13 months on the sidelines but the only way to judge his readiness will be in a senior competitive environment.

Mateusz Bogusz impresses

The 17-year-old Polish midfielder made the move to Elland Road in the winter window from Ruch Chorzow.

After taking a few weeks to receive clearance he made his debut for the Whites at Nottingham Forest two weeks ago.

Another outing against Newcastle United in the Premier League Cup saw him grab his first assist as he won the ball back high up field to play in Ryan Edmondson for his second in a 3-1 victory.

Bogusz was again handed another start at Watford, playing a key role in midfield.

The youngster has taken to the Whites' style of play like a duck to water, displaying a good range of passing, link-up play and a number of neat touches in his first few outings.

Bogusz also possesses a keen eye for goal and crashed the post in the second half as United ripped through the Hornets defence at will.

He bagged another assist on Monday as Pascal Struijk nodded home a free-kick to double the advantage. It has been a bright start from a player who has bags of potential and is taking his first steps into English football.

Whites go eight points clear

Burnley's defeat at Ipswich Town coupled with United's victory over Watford saw Leeds open up an eight point gap at the top of the PDL north with four games to go.

The Clarets and Birmingham City are leading the charge in second spot and the pair both hold a game in hand over the Whites.

Leeds, though, know that victories in the next few weeks could well secure the league title should the chasing pack slip up.