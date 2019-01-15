Leeds United Under-23s - from the notebook: Izzy Brown 'almost there', Carlos Corberan delivers verdict and back to the top of the table

Leeds United's Under-23s cruised to a 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra on Monday afternoon at Thorp Arch - but what were the key talking points?

Izzy Brown 'almost there'

Izzy Brown made his comeback once again for the Under-23s on Monday afternoon following another month on the sidelines with a hamstring strain.

It's now just over a year since the 22-year-old last played a competitive senior game before suffering a torn ACL as he continues to build towards making his first-team debut for the Whites.

Brown's return was timely and served as a reminder that he may still have a part to play this season under Marcelo Bielsa who was watching on with Victor Orta at Thorp Arch.

Seeing the forward come through 90 minutes unscathed would've been enough for the Argentine as he grew into the game looking sharper with every touch.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips captained the Under-23s on Monday.

The Chelsea loanee's brace though showed the ability of the midfielder to ghost into the box unmarked as he scored two goals with first time efforts from inside the area either side of the half-time whistle.

Brown tweeted afterwards that he was "almost there" and though it is likely this weekend's trip to Stoke City will come too soon for him there is finally light at the end of the tunnel.

The Under-23s are once again back in action next Monday as they host Southampton in the Premier League Cup which provides another opportunity for Brown to pick up some more much-needed minutes.

Bielsa revealed last week he thought the midfielder would be back in his senior squad in early February all being well and it looks like he could well be on track after coming through a full match for the development side without trouble.

More injury returns as Kalvin Phillips features

Tom Pearce continued his return from a foot injury with 45 minutes on Monday afternoon.

The left-back saw minutes in last week's FA Cup tie at QPR and the Under-23s victory over Hull City as he steps up his match fitness from a foot injury picked up in November.

Bryce Hosannah also completed another 90 minutes for the second week in a row as the right-back continues his own comeback from a long-term issue that has seen him miss half of the current campaign.

Ryan Edmondson stepped off the bench late on once again as he too starts to become more involved in competitive minutes following a short absence over the festive period.

United were captained by the suspended Kalvin Phillips at Thorp Arch as the midfielder made use of the development squad as he looks to serve the final game of his suspension this coming weekend following his red card at Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day.

Carlos Corberan's verdict on the result

"It was a positive result for the players in a positive game," Corberan told LUTV.

"We started the first half trying to control the game and show the personality of the team. I think with the passing of minutes we started to find the right performance, we started to find the right style and we started to create chances because at first the other team were compact and organised.

"I am very happy with the team because it shows what the team is about."

On Izzy Brown: "I think it is very positive for him to have minutes in the Under-23s.

"We know he comes from a long-term injury and this season he only just started playing again and after another injury it was a good step for him to play 90 minutes. We know he needs minutes to step up."

Top of the pile... once again

Two wins in a row to start 2019 have seen the Whites jump to the top of the Professional Development League North table.

United's victory over Crewe Alexandra coupled with Birmingham City's defeat to Sheffield United on Monday has seen Corberan's team take the outright lead in the league standings.

Leeds have opened up a three point gap over the Blues as league action takes a backseat next week with the Premier League Cup taking centre stage in Tadcaster.

The Whites return to PDL action on January 28 as they host Sheffield United at Thorp Arch and will be looking to do the double over the Blades following a 3-1 victory in south Yorkshire in early November.