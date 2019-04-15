Leeds United Under-23s earn gutsy point at Crystal Palace as play-offs loom

Leeds United's Under-23s made it 11 games unbeaten on Monday afternoon with a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

Carlos Corberan's Professional Development League North champions brought the regular season to a close at Selhurst Park as Ryan Edmondson and Mateusz Bogusz struck to earn the visitors a point.

The Whites guaranteed their spot in the end-of-season play-offs with plenty of room to spare and could yet be pitted against the Eagles.

Palace sit three points behind second-placed Coventry City in the PDL South and must now beat Watford by five goals on Thursday to set up a semi-final clash with United.

Edmondson, who bagged his 18th goal of the campaign, opened the scoring in south London after just four minutes.

Palace were kept at bay by a string of impressive saves from stopper Kamil Miazek before Luke Dreher evened up proceedings six minutes after the break.

United again took the lead in the 80th minute in what was a close contest as Bogusz drove forward from the left to slot a lovely finish into the bottom corner.

The Whites, though, held the advantage for just four minutes as substitute Kian Flanagan struck from outside the box to earn his side a deserved draw.

Development coach Danny Schofield said afterwards: "A draw was a fair result. We’re really excited for the semi-finals [league and cup] now, we want to win both of those and get to two finals."

Leeds will now turn their attention to next week's Premier League Cup semi-final clash with Newcastle United as they await to find out their PDL fate.

The Magpies make the trip to Guiseley in the final four of the cup competition on April 23 in the one-off clash at Nethermoor Park.

Crystal Palace: Perri, Tavares, Mitchell, Woods (D.Boateng 21), Inniss, Riedewald, Pierrick (Daly 82), Dreher (Flanagan 77), McGregor, Lumeka, Ayew. Subs (not used): Webber, Trialist.

Leeds United: Miazek, Davis (Shackleton 45), Struijk, Hosannah, Gotts, McCalmont, Brown (Stevens 45), Bogusz, Mihaylov, Clarke (Odour 45), Edmondson. Subs (not used): Male, Diaz.