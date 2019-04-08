Leeds United Under-23s continue unbeaten run as Ipswich Town are put to the sword

Leeds United's Under-23s made it 10 games unbeaten in all competitions on Monday evening with a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town.

The Whites returned to Professional Development League action for the first time since claiming the league title at Colchester United two weeks ago.

Marcelo Bielsa made a number of first-team players available for the clash at Elland Road with Gaetano Berardi, Adam Forshaw and Izzy Brown all starting the fixture.

Town made the trip to LS11 having secured the PDL South over the weekend without kicking a ball as the two division champions went head-to-head.

It was United who dominated early proceedings and opened the scoring after just seven minutes through Clarke Oduor.

The winger picked out Jordan Stevens on the edge of the box as he continued his forward run into the area.

Stevens took a moment to compose himself before clipping a perfectly weighted ball over the top of the frozen Ipswich defence as Oduor chested the pass down to volley emphatically past Tom Egan in the visiting goal.

United continued to see all of the ball and doubled the advantage through Berardi on the half hour mark as he knocked home a rebound after good work from Ryan Edmondson.

The defender and midfielder Forshaw were both withdrawn before the break with one eye on Tuesday's trip to Preston North End in the Championship.

Leeds picked up where they left off in the second half as they pushed Town back with Egan forced into a number of strong saves from Alfie McCalmont and half-time substitute Jack Clarke.

Carlos Corberan's men, though, would add to the scoresheet with a little over 10 minutes remaining as Edmondson bagged his 17th goal of the campaign.

Brown surged forward from the halfway line to pick out the striker on the left as he cut back onto his right foot to curl an effort goalwards from the edge of the box.

Ipswich stopper Egan got a hand to the shot but failed to keep it out as the ball looped over his head and fell into the empty net.

With the strike United secured all three points and continued their momentum into the final game of the league campaign at Crystal Palace having already secured their spot in the end-of-season play-offs.

Leeds United XI: Miazek, Gotts, Berardi, McCalmont, Davis, Hosannah, Stevens, Forshaw, Edmondson, Brown, Oduor. Subs: Male, Kun, Clarke, Struijk, Shackleton.

Ipswich Town XI: Egan, Cotter, Webber, Patterson, N'Dara, McGavin, K. Brown, Z. Brown, Simpson, Dobra, Foudil. Subs: Apong, Allen, Smith, Ruffles.