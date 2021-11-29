Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling joined Mark Jackson's squad on their return from injury and both started as the pair picked up their first competitive minutes since September 17.

Sam Greenwood captained the Whites in what was a strong line-up that included Crysencio Summerville and Lewis Bate.

City also put out a full strength side with Cole Palmer and James McAtee among the names on the teamsheet.

Leeds United's Luke Ayling in action at Manchester City. Pic: Leeds United

It was the former who fired the first warning shot of the evening as he struck a looping effort from 20 yards onto the crossbar.

He was again proving a nuisance to Leeds some time later, losing his man in the box to work space and get on the end of a McAtee ball but he could only fire over the bar.

Goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson was tested on a number of occasions though it was Leeds who eventually opened the scoring.

Lewis Bate's low ball found the run of Summerville and the winger was sent tumbling to the floor by home captain CJ Egan-Riley.

Greenwood stepped up to convert to give Leeds the advantage heading into the interval.

United were pegged back almost instantly in the second half after Kayky Da Silva Chagas lifted the ball over the onrushing Klaesson.

Leeds had to ride their luck at times but were given a man advantage just after the hour as Romeo Lavia picked up a second booking for a lunge on Nohan Kenneh.

Jackson's side immediately made City pay with Greenwood bursting into the box to cut inside and find the near corner to restore the lead and score his seventh of the campaign.

The night took a turn 15 minutes from time as McAtee was given the freedom of the Leeds half to level against the run of play.

It went from bad to worse for Leeds as they saw a point slip from their grasp in added time following a long free-kick.

Palmer finally got on the scoresheet, tapping home a rebound into an empty net after his initial effort was saved.

The loss now means Leeds are without a win in eight PL2 outings ahead of the hosting of Leicester City on Friday night in York.

Manchester City: van Sas, Oduroh, Egan-Riley (C), Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand, Lavia, Kayky (Tarensi 74), Palmer, Bolton (Charles 74), McAtee (Taylor 88), Bobb Subs not used: Burns, Slicker.