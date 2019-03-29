Leeds United Under-23s battle past Burnley into the final four of the Premier League Cup

Leeds United's Under-23s produced a battling display on Friday afternoon as they secured a spot in the final four of the Premier League Cup with a 3-1 win over Burnley.

The Whites made the trip to Lancashire fresh from securing the Professional Development League North title on Monday evening at Colchester.

United faced their division rivals at Barnfield Training Centre in a behind closed doors contest as Aapo Halme, Mateusz Bogusz and Alfie McCalmont all returned to the squad following the international break.

Leeds opened the scoring in fortunate circumstances after 15 minutes as a Bogusz corner found Leif Davis at the near post.

The defender turned a volley onto the woodwork before Clarets midfielder Christian N'Guessan sliced the ball into his own net on the line.

Burnley responded on the stroke of half-time as they deservedly levelled through Dan Agyei with a low finish from inside the box.

It was the hosts who started the second half the better of the two teams but Carlos Corberan's side again took the lead just after the hour mark.

Clarke Oduor whipped in a lovely ball into the area which found striker Ryan Edmondson all alone to power a header home at the back post for his third goal of the week.

United would wrap up the tie with less than 10 minutes remaining.

Another lovely move saw Bogusz lay-off a free-kick to Robbie Gotts who lifted an inch-perfect cross to the far post with Hugo Diaz ghosting in behind the defence to head home and spark wild celebrations.

With the goal Leeds secured passage into the semi-finals of the competition as they continue in search of a league and cup double.

Corberan said of the victory: “It was important to win the game, and have the desire to continue fighting, but it was also important to show what we can do.”

Burnley XI: Legzdins, Cropper, Glennon, Howarth, Thomas, Wilson, Chakwana, N'Guessan, Richardson, Agyei, Bayode. Subs: Stone, Benson, Harris, Clarke, Blair.

Leeds United XI: Male, Hosannah, Davis, Diaz, Halme, Struijk, Stevens, Gotts, Edmondson, Bogusz, Oduor. Subs: Rae, Casey, Kun, Nicell, McCalmont.