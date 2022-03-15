Leeds United under-23s 3 Manchester United under-23s 0 live: Archie Gray nets peach, Lewis Bate injured

Leeds United's under-23s face Manchester United's under-23s at Elland Road this evening and you can follow all the developments from LS11 here.

By Lee Sobot
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 8:45 pm

The young Whites and Red Devils will lock horns in a 7pm kick-off and Leeds had already sold 8,000 tickets more than 24 hours before kick-off.

The contest will present a second game in charge for new boss Andy Taylor who has been appointed as interim head coach of the 23s following former boss Mark Jackson's move into Jesse Marsch's senior backroom team.

Taylor's tenure began with a 1-1 draw at Mansfield Town last week in the Premier League Cup, a result which sealed a place in the last 16 and a trip to West Ham United.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

BIG STAGE: Leeds United's under-23s face Manchester United's under-23s at Elland Road tonight. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Tonight's game against the Red Devils now presents a first league game in charge for Taylor whose side are fourth-bottom in the Premier League Two Division One table.

The young Whites are just two points clear of the drop zone but both second-bottom Chelsea and third-bottom Blackburn Rovers both have a game in hand.

Our live blog will bring you all the team news and pre-match build-up followed by live match updates and analysis from Elland Road.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click HERE to subscribe.

Leeds United under-23s 3 Manchester United under-23s 0 LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 20:59

  • 7pm kick-off at Elland Road
  • 8,000 tickets sold more than 24 hours before kick-off
  • New boss Andy Taylor’s first league game
  • Leeds two points clear of drop zone
Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 20:59

Full time

Brilliant

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 20:57

Oles

90 + 3: To every Leeds pass. Jenkins then clatters Mejbri and is booked

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 20:55

Another save by Klaesson

90 + 2: He has been excellent

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 20:55

Five minutes added time

The sooner it’s over for Man U the better, Dean flies into another challenge just now

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 20:52

Oh, not the best

87: Dean with a rubbish free kick that is yards over the bar but he can see the funny side. He and Leeds have been brilliant

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 20:51

Leeds free kick

86: Summerville flying towards the box at a million miles an hour and Fernandez brings home down, booked

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 20:47

Brilliant from Kenneh

83: Flying block to keep out a powerful shot

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 20:45

Attendance

9808 - wow.

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 20:43

Leeds all over Man United

79: Crowd are loving this, shouts for a penalty for handball ignored

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 20:39

CHANCE LEEDS

74: Miller twists and turns into the box but shot deflected wide, scramble at the corner ends with Cresswell volleying over

Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Andy TaylorManchester UnitedElland RoadWest Ham United