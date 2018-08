Leeds United under-23s 2018/19 fixtures in full

Have your say

Here is a full list of Leeds United's under-23s fixtures for the forthcoming development league season.

August

Monday Aug 13 Coventry City H (Nethermoor Park 7:00pm)

Monday Aug 20 Millwall A (Millwall Training Ground 2:00pm)

Monday Aug 27 Queens Park Rangers H (Nethermoor Park 7:00pm)

September

Monday Sep 3 Cardiff City A (Cardiff CityTraining Ground 2:00pm)

Monday Sep 10 Bristol City H (Elland Road 7:00pm)

Monday Sep 17 Sheff Wednesday H (Thorp Arch 1:00pm)

Monday Sep 24 Bolton Wanderers A (Macron Stadium 7:00pm)

October

Monday Oct 1 Nottingham Forest H (Elland Road 7:00pm)

Monday Oct 15 Burnley H (Elland Road 7:00pm)

Friday Oct 20 Barnsley A (Oakwell Training Ground 2:00pm)

Monday Oct 29 Hull City H (Thorp Arch 1:00pm)

November

Monday Nov 5 Crewe Alex A (Alexandra Park 1:00pm)

Monday Nov 19 Birmingham H (Nethermoor Park 7:00pm)

Monday Nov 26 Sheffield United A (Bramall Lane 2:00pm)

December

Monday Dec 10 Burnley A (Burnley Training Ground 2:00pm)

Monday Dec 17 Barnsley H (Nethermoor Park 7:00pm)

January

Monday Jan 7 Hull City A (East Riding County FA 7:00pm)

Monday Jan 14 Crewe Alexandra H (Nethermoor Park 7:00pm)

Monday Jan 28 Sheffield United H (Nethermoor Park 7:00pm)

February

Tuesday Feb 12 Sheffield Wednesday A (Middlewood Training Ground 11:00am)

Monday Feb 18 Bolton Wanderers H (Nethermoor Park 7:00pm)

Monday Feb 25 Nottingham Forest A (Alfreton 7:00pm)

March

Monday Mar 4 Watford A (Vicarage Road 2:00pm)

Monday Mar 11 Charlton Athletic H (Elland Road 7:00pm)

Monday Mar 25 Colchester United A (Jobserve Community Stadium 7:00pm)

April

Monday Apr 8 Ipswich Town H (Elland Road 7:00pm)

Monday Apr 15 Crystal Palace A (Selhurst Park 1:00pm)