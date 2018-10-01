Leeds United under-23s 2 Nottingham Forest under-23s 0: Edmondson and Stevens lift Whites over Tricky Trees

Leeds United's under-23s side ran out 2-0 winners over Nottingham Forest at Thorp Arch in the Professional Development League on Monday afternoon.

Carlos Corberan included first-team squad members Jamal Blackman, Jamie Shackleton, Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw and Ryan Edmondson in the starting line-up with midfielder Lewis Baker named on the bench for the visit of Forest.

The Whites dominated much of the ball in the opening period and it was a senior link up that had the first chance of the game for the hosts.

Dallas latched onto a ball over the top from Callum Nicell and his cross found Forshaw in the box but his effort was hit straight at Forest stopper Liam Bossin.

United continued to enjoy possession and should've opened the scoring just before the break as Pascal Struijk picked out another Dallas run with the Irishman bringing the ball down brilliantly before seeing his prodded effort fly agonisingly over the bar.

Leeds dominated proceedings once again after the half-time break and finally had their breakthrough on the hour mark as the ball fell to Edmondson who gathered himself inside the area and slotted home with ease.

The Whites added a second as Jordan Stevens finished off a lovely move as Baker picked out the wingers run into the area and the former Forest Green Rovers man calmly placed the ball into the far corner of the net.

Corberan's men almost added a third as second half substitute Tom Pearce tested Bossin's reactions with the goalkeeper pushing the ball back into the danger area. Clarke followed up not once but twice as he was denied by the woodwork before Edmondson saw another effort blocked by retreating Forest legs.

Virgil Gomes went close for the visitors but a shot from 20-yards was all they could muster in the second period as Leeds ran out deserved 2-0 winners at Thorp Arch and returned to winning ways in the Professional Development League.

Leeds United's under-23s: Blackman, Shackleton, Halme, Struijk, Gotts, Nicell, McCalmont, Forshaw, Stevens, Dallas, Edmondson. Subs: Huffer, Diaz, Baker, Clarke, Pearce.