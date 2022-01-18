Leeds United under-23s 2 Derby County under-23s 0 RECAP - Whites jump out of drop zone
Leeds United's under-23s take on Derby County's under-23s this evening in an important contest in the lower reaches of Premier League Two Division One.
Mark Jackson's young Whites currently find themselves in the division's relegation zone, United sat second-bottom but only behind third-bottom Derby on goal difference.
The Rams, though, have two games in hand and the two sides will lock horns at York City's LNER Community Stadium tonight in a 7pm kick-off.
Leeds United under-23s 2 Derby County under-23s 0 LIVE
- 7pm kick-off at York City’s LNER Community Stadium
- Second-bottom v third-bottom
- Rams only ahead of Whites on goal difference
- Derby have two games in hand
FULL TIME!
A huge win for the Whites
Klaesson booked
90 + 6: For time wasting but there was no ball for him to find!
OVER THE BAR
90 + 5: From Ebiowei
More presure
90 + 5: Shot deflected wide
CHANCE DERBY
90 + 4: But Watson blazes wide from close range
Five minutes added time
90: Derby pressing but Leeds holding firm
Leeds 2-0 up!!
84: A fine finish by Charlie Allen, turned and fired home into the bottom corner after Miller has miscued his cross. Surely now a precious three points
GOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Fine block by Dean
80: To block a powerful Hutchinson shot and he then breaks and carries the ball all the way to the edge of the opposite end of the pitch, chased by five Derby players, he looked to then be fouled but no free kick
Derby sub
74: Ebiowei on for Clarke