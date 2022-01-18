Leeds United under-23s 2 Derby County under-23s 0 RECAP - Whites jump out of drop zone

Leeds United's under-23s take on Derby County's under-23s this evening in an important contest in the lower reaches of Premier League Two Division One.

By Lee Sobot
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 8:17 am
KEY CONTEST: For Leeds United's under-23s under boss Mark Jackson, above, against Monday evening's visitors Derby County. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images.

Mark Jackson's young Whites currently find themselves in the division's relegation zone, United sat second-bottom but only behind third-bottom Derby on goal difference.

The Rams, though, have two games in hand and the two sides will lock horns at York City's LNER Community Stadium tonight in a 7pm kick-off.

Our live blog will provide all the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates and then post-match reaction.

Leeds United under-23s 2 Derby County under-23s 0 LIVE

Last updated: Monday, 17 January, 2022, 20:57

  • 7pm kick-off at York City’s LNER Community Stadium
  • Second-bottom v third-bottom
  • Rams only ahead of Whites on goal difference
  • Derby have two games in hand
Monday, 17 January, 2022, 20:57

FULL TIME!

A huge win for the Whites

Monday, 17 January, 2022, 20:56

Klaesson booked

90 + 6: For time wasting but there was no ball for him to find!

Monday, 17 January, 2022, 20:55

OVER THE BAR

90 + 5: From Ebiowei

Monday, 17 January, 2022, 20:55

More presure

90 + 5: Shot deflected wide

Monday, 17 January, 2022, 20:54

CHANCE DERBY

90 + 4: But Watson blazes wide from close range

Monday, 17 January, 2022, 20:51

Five minutes added time

90: Derby pressing but Leeds holding firm

Monday, 17 January, 2022, 20:46

Leeds 2-0 up!!

84: A fine finish by Charlie Allen, turned and fired home into the bottom corner after Miller has miscued his cross. Surely now a precious three points

Monday, 17 January, 2022, 20:44

GOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Monday, 17 January, 2022, 20:41

Fine block by Dean

80: To block a powerful Hutchinson shot and he then breaks and carries the ball all the way to the edge of the opposite end of the pitch, chased by five Derby players, he looked to then be fouled but no free kick

Monday, 17 January, 2022, 20:35

Derby sub

74: Ebiowei on for Clarke

