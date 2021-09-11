Leeds United Under-23s 2-2 West Ham - as it happened: Whites earn battling point against Hammers at Thorp Arch
Leeds United's Under-23s side resume Premier League 2 action today following the September international break.
Mark Jackson's outfit will welcome West Ham United to Thorp Arch for an academy clash this afternoon at the club's training ground.
United fielded a young side made up of mostly Under-18s in midweek for a Premier League Cup outing with Wigan Athletic.
Leeds, though, are set to welcome back a number of their development regulars from international duty against the Hammers.
Kick-off takes place at 1pm and you can follow every kick LIVE below on the Yorkshire Evening Post's matchday blog...
Leeds United v West Ham - 23s LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 15:58
- Leeds U23s host West Ham at Thorp Arch
- Whites return to Premier League 2 action
- United searching for first home win of the season
- Kick-off is at 1pm - updates throughout below
- RESULT: Leeds United 2-2 West Ham
Thorp Arch report
Hello and welcome to today’s live Yorkshire Evening Post matchday blog from Thorp Arch.
Leeds United’s Under-23s outfit return to Premier League 2 action as they welcome West Ham to the club’s training ground behind closed doors.
We’ll have live updates throughout the day right here to keep you up to date with all the latest action.
Stay tuned!
Mark Jackson on today’s game
Mark Jackson says Leeds United will be clued up on West Ham ahead of this afternoon's Premier League 2 clash.
“It’s another test. We’ve been watching West Ham a lot in the build-up to this,” Jackson told the YEP ahead of the PL2 meeting.
“As well as preparing for Wigan [on Wednesday] and Tranmere next Tuesday [in the EFL Trophy] we’ve been preparing for the next one against West Ham. It’s another game we’re looking forward to.
“It could be a completely different team [to Wigan] but we’re expecting a tough challenge from West Ham. They’re a strong and powerful team who have been at that level for a long time, but that’s why we’re here.
“It’s why we were so pleased to get promoted because we’re going to be challenging ourselves against the top teams and that’s what we want on a weekly basis.”
LEEDS UNITED TEAM NEWS
WEST HAM TEAM NEWS
Kick-off fast approaching
Plenty of scounts in at Thorp Arch this afternoon. Kick-off next at 1pm. Updates to follow.
TEAMS OUT
Kick-off next...
1. We’re underway at Thorp Arch... updates to follow.
West Ham pressure
2. Early free-kick for the Hammers. It’s swung in and nodded behind by Joffy. Leeds goalkeeper Klaesson then claims the corner that follows.
Frantic start
4. No chances to speak of by but sides looking to attack. New signing Hjelde has started on the left side of defence.